Frankie Edgar Ortega's Risking Title Shot ... By Passing on 226

Frankie Edgar Says Brian Ortega Might've Ruined Chance at Title Fight

EXCLUSIVE

Frankie Edgar says Brian Ortega pissed off the wrong people by turning down a replacement fight at UFC 226 ... and now his chances at another title fight could be ruined.

TMZ Sports spoke with The Answer about Ortega passing on Jeremy Stephens after Max Holloway ﻿backed out due to injury ... and Edgar says that could come back to haunt T-City in a big way.

"Sometimes when you have the chance to fight for a title or an interim title, you gotta jump on it," Edgar says. "Because who knows, now that Brian pissed off UFC and company, maybe they might not give him that shot."

As for his own future, Edgar says he's focused on healing up and being ready for a fight at UFC 230 in November.