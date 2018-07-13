Blake Griffin's GF White-Hot Bikini Heat ... in Miami

Blake Griffin's GF Francesca Aiello In Tiny White Bikini in Miami

Y'all really thought Blake Griffin's fun in the sun was over when he got shipped to Detroit?!

Well, you were VERY wrong ... and these pics of the Pistons superstar's girlfriend in a skimpy white bikini is all the proof you need.

Of course, BG's special lady friend is Francesca Aiello, who founded Frankies Bikinis ... so, this is kind of her job. Man, she's good at it.

The new couple hit Miami Beach on Friday morning ... both showing a LOT of skin and gettin' all romantic in the water -- almost like that scene from "Dirty Dancing."

Only 70-something days until NBA training camp opens ... better make 'em count!