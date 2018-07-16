LeBron James Hugged It Out with Tyronn Lue ... No Hard Feelings?

LeBron James Hugged It Out with Tyronn Lue at NBA Summer League

Nice moment between LeBron and his former Cleveland Cavs coach, Tyronn Lue, at the NBA Summer League in Vegas ... where the two embraced and bro'd out.

It appears to be the first time they've seen each other since LeBron bolted The Land and signed a new $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Our friends Bryan Salmond and Sharp and Shapiro from "The Vegas Take" radio show were next to the two at the Thomas & Mack Center as the Cavs took on the Raptors ... and watched Bron and Ty chat it up.

LeBron -- wearing his L.A. Lakers shorts -- got a standing ovation from the crowd.

People are trying to decipher what they were saying to each other ... peep the video and see if you can figure it out.