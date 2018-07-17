Anthony Joshua Says Wilder Fight Will Happen, Even If I Lose to Povetkin

Anthony Joshua Wilder Super Fight Will Happen ... Even If I Lose to Povetkin

Anthony Joshua tells TMZ Sports he's not planning on losing his upcoming bout against Alexander Povetkin -- but even if he did, it wouldn't affect his plans for a SUPER FIGHT with Deontay Wilder.

Joshua was in NY to promote DAZN -- which streams sporting events including his Sept. 22 clash with Povetkin, a fight many people believe could be a trap for the undefeated heavyweight champ.

Of course, Joshua vs. Wilder would be the biggest fight in the sport -- but, a loss on AJ's record could kill the hype ... and make the fight MUCH less lucrative.

But, AJ's not worried ... explaining, "I'm not focusing on losing but if I did, that fight is still big because people know what I'm about. They know I'm a worthy challenger."

He added, "The athletes make the super fight. Me and Wilder are big punchers, we can both fight."

As for Povetkin ... Joshua says he's planning on destroying him in as brutal of a way as possible ... especially coming off the heels of a widely panned (and boring) fight against Joseph Parker.

But, don't get it twisted, Povetkin is no tomato can -- he's 34-1 and his only loss was to Wladimir Klitschko.