YG Open To Rap Collab With LeBron James, 'Hell Yeah!'

EXCLUSIVE

Movie stars ain't the only ones fallin' all over themselves to work with LeBron now that he's in Hollywood ...

YG tells TMZ Sports he's absolutely open to a music collab with LBJ if the King wants to do one.

"I f*ck with LeBron," YG says. "Hell yeah, that n**** can get a YG feature!"

One problem ... YG says it probably ain't gonna happen -- 'cause Bron's too old for rap dreams.

What YG may be forgetting is that LeBron has dabbled in rap before -- in fact, TMZ Sports has Bron's tracks from a 2014 session with his pal, Sian Cotton ... when the two hit a recording studio in Ohio.

In the verse, titled "Kingdom" -- Bron raps about docking his yacht off the coast of France, having dope cars and TWO RINGS!!

Of course, now he has 3 rings ... so, maybe it's time for a new track -- and YG might be just the guy to help get it done.