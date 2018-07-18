Blake Griffin's GF Smothers NBA Star In Tiny Bathing Suit

Blake Griffin's GF Smothers NBA Star In Tiny Bathing Suit

Breaking News

Blake Griffin was living the life in Miami over the weekend ... where his smokeshow girlfriend, Francesca Aiello, turned every single head on the beach ... for obvious reasons.

Blake and Francesca -- who owns Frankies Bikinis -- have been super tight over the last few months ... ever since the NBA star broke things off with Kendall Jenner.

The two took things to a private cabana in Miami Beach on Sunday with a group of friends -- where they packed on the PDA ... including a few moments where she laid right on top of him.

Good times.

Blake is now in Los Angeles for the ESPYs ... you know they have beaches here too?!