Jimmy Garoppolo Takes Huge Porn Star Kiara Mia On Bev Hills Date

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo definitely appreciates a woman with experience ... because he went on a dinner date Wednesday night -- with one of the biggest porn stars in the world!!!
26-year-old Jimmy G and Kiara Mia hit up Avra restaurant in Beverly Hills ... where they walked in arm-in-arm and toasted with wine together at the dinner table.
At the end of the date, the two walked to a waiting car together -- Jimmy had a big smile on his face ... and Kiara's IG account might explain why.
You might be familiar with Kiara's work -- she starred in a "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" porn spoof back in 2015.
She's also graced the covers of classics like "Cougars Gone Wild 2" and "Bra Busters 4."
She's also been nominated for a bunch of AVN awards over the years -- including MILF Performer of the Year in 2015.