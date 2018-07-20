TMZ

Matt Vasgersian Rips Bachelorette Parties ... On 'Sunday Night Baseball'

7/20/2018 6:56 AM PDT

Matt Vasgersian Rips Bachelorette Parties On 'Sunday Night Baseball'

"Sunday Night Baseball" announcer Matt Vasgersian is under fire for mocking a bachelorette party at Wrigley Field -- while on the air -- saying he hates seeing them at MLB ballparks.

"Is there anything more obnoxious than the bachelorette party at the ballpark?" Matt said.

"You're sitting behind like the bridal party -- 'Like, oh my god! We're getting married! Ehhhhhh."

There's more ... watch the clip. 

Matt's cohost Jessica Mendoza fired back -- telling him he's wrong and that she would probably have her bachelorette party at a baseball field if she could. 

Matt joked that it's probably better than having the party in Vegas. 

After the game, people went nuts on Twitter -- some people called him sexist. One person took it a little too far.

"Man, I hope Matt Vasgersian gets beat the f*ck up by a group of tipsy bridesmaids. What a gigantic tool."

