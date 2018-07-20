Matt Vasgersian Rips Bachelorette Parties ... On 'Sunday Night Baseball'

"Sunday Night Baseball" announcer Matt Vasgersian is under fire for mocking a bachelorette party at Wrigley Field -- while on the air -- saying he hates seeing them at MLB ballparks.
"Is there anything more obnoxious than the bachelorette party at the ballpark?" Matt said.
"You're sitting behind like the bridal party -- 'Like, oh my god! We're getting married! Ehhhhhh."
There's more ... watch the clip.
Matt's cohost Jessica Mendoza fired back -- telling him he's wrong and that she would probably have her bachelorette party at a baseball field if she could.
Matt joked that it's probably better than having the party in Vegas.
After the game, people went nuts on Twitter -- some people called him sexist. One person took it a little too far.
"Man, I hope Matt Vasgersian gets beat the f*ck up by a group of tipsy bridesmaids. What a gigantic tool."