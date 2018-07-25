Damian Lillard I'm The Best Rapper ... In The NBA

Damian Lillard Says He's The Best Rapper In The NBA

Sorry, Iman, Bron and Lonzo ... Damian Lillard says he's better than ALL OF YOU when it comes to best ballin' rappers in the NBA!!

The Blazers superstar -- aka Dame D.O.L.L.A. behind the mic -- didn't mince words when we asked him at LAX ... telling TMZ Sports there's nobody with better bars in the Association.

But, does this mean he would stiff Andre Drummond on the epic NBA collab the Detroit Piston wants to do??

Lillard didn't throw shade at the other spitters, telling us, "I don't [rap] to compete with other basketball players. It's just like an artist. I'm an artist."

Either way, don't worry too much, Portland ... even if Dame D.O.L.L.A.'s rap career blows up -- he tells us hoops will always be his priority.