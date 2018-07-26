NY Congressman Jokes About Conor McGregor's Sentence

EXCLUSIVE

NY Congressman Peter King ain't too worried about people thinking Conor McGregor got off easy in his bus attack case -- in fact, he's already got jokes!

Of course, McGregor was facing 7 years in prison and possible deportation -- but struck a plea deal where he essentially got off with anger management and 5 days of community service.

Some people believe McGregor's sentence was WAY too light -- considering several people got hurt in the premeditated attack ... but, King's got no worries.

He joked that maybe prosecutors didn't want to put Conor in jail because he would beat up all the other inmates.

"He's a tough Irish guy," King joked ... "You gotta look out for those guys!"

But, would Floyd Mayweather get the same easy sentence if he was in Conor's shoes? We asked ... and that's when King got serious.