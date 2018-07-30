TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

NFL's Brandon Browner Handcuffs & Jumpsuit At Attempted Murder Hearing

7/30/2018 11:53 AM PDT

Brandon Browner In Handcuffs and Jumpsuit at Attempted Murder Hearing

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-Seattle Seahawks star Brandon Browner hit an L.A. courtroom on Monday in a different uniform than he's used to wearing -- an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs ... and TMZ Sports has the video. 

Browner was in court to be arraigned on an attempted murder charge stemming from a July 8 incident in which he allegedly dragged and smothered his ex-GF in front of her 2 children. 

The 6'4", 220 pound Super Bowl champ was walked into the courtroom in handcuffs -- and didn't say much during the hearing. He did plead not guilty to the attempted murder charge. 

If convicted, the 33-year-old cornerback faces up to life in prison.

He's due back in court later this week for a bail review hearing. Bail in his case had previously been set at $10 million and he'll undoubtedly argue for that number to be lowered. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web
{% defer 22 %}