NFL's Brandon Browner Handcuffs & Jumpsuit At Attempted Murder Hearing

Brandon Browner In Handcuffs and Jumpsuit at Attempted Murder Hearing

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-Seattle Seahawks star Brandon Browner hit an L.A. courtroom on Monday in a different uniform than he's used to wearing -- an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs ... and TMZ Sports has the video.

Browner was in court to be arraigned on an attempted murder charge stemming from a July 8 incident in which he allegedly dragged and smothered his ex-GF in front of her 2 children.

The 6'4", 220 pound Super Bowl champ was walked into the courtroom in handcuffs -- and didn't say much during the hearing. He did plead not guilty to the attempted murder charge.

If convicted, the 33-year-old cornerback faces up to life in prison.

He's due back in court later this week for a bail review hearing. Bail in his case had previously been set at $10 million and he'll undoubtedly argue for that number to be lowered.