NFL's Christian Ponder Newborn Baby Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Christian Ponder's Newborn Baby Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Breaking News

Ex-NFL quarterback Christian Ponder and his wife, ESPN host Samantha Ponder, say their newborn is home and recovering after undergoing emergency surgery just days after she was born.

Sam -- who hosts ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown" -- said their daughter, Price, "ended up in emergency surgery in the middle of the night" after a series of "terrifying and sudden events."

"We were short on time and frankly, in shock," Ponder wrote on social media.

Ponder didn't specify the details surrounding the medical emergency -- but says the surgery was a success and now Price is at home and recovering.

"Her recovery in the #NICU was nothing short of miraculous for a tiny body that had just undergone such trauma."

She added, "Now, back to holding and singing (terribly) to this special girl. Thanks for loving and supporting our family in the good times and bad."