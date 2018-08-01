Tristan Thompson and Draymond Made Peace After Altercation

Tristan Thompson and Draymond Green Made Peace After Altercation

Exclusive Details

Multiple witnesses tell TMZ Sports ... Draymond Green and Tristan Thompson cooled off and actually dapped each other up after a heated altercation at an ESPYs after-party.

We spoke with multiple people who were inside Delilah nightclub on July 19 when Draymond and Tristan came face to face.

Everyone we spoke to says it did not appear Tristan actually punched Draymond -- but he did make an aggressive gesture toward him.

LeBron and Kevin Durant did intervene and diffused the situation.

We're told when things cooled off ... Draymond and Tristan talked things out and actually made peace. At one point, our sources say they shook hands and the night went on without any more drama.

It could explain why Tristan and Draymond (and their reps) have been silent about the incident -- they don't want to wreck the peace they just made.