Demetrious Johnson Wants Cody vs. T.J. Dillashaw Winner, If Money's Right

Demetrious Johnson wants to fight the winner of this weekend's scrap between Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw ... as long as the UFC ponies up a helluva lot of cash.

We asked DJ -- who's fighting in the co-main event at UFC 227 this Saturday in L.A. -- whether he'd be down to battle T.J. or Cody ... should he take home his 14th straight win in the Octagon this weekend.

"Obviously, if the money's right. I've always had an interest in it. If the money's right, then we'll make it happen."

That's music to fight fans' ears ... who have long wanted to see Demetrious -- who has dominated the flyweight division (125 lbs.) -- be part of a super fight against Cody or T.J.

DJ knows that's what fans want ... but dropped an obscure analogy using the movie "Spawn" to dampen expectations that it'll actually go down.

"Sh*t, hell, I wanted a 'Spawn 2' with f**king Michael Jai White, but the box office didn't do so well. So, I didn't get a 'Spawn 2.'"

FYI -- there ain't a "Spawn 2" ... but there is a "Spawn" remake in the works (with Jamie Foxx playing White's character) ... whatever that means for a DJ and T.J./Cody fight.