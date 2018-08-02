Ezekiel Elliott Sued For $1 Million ... For Role In Car Crash

Ezekiel Elliott Sued For $1 Million For Role In Car Crash

Ezekiel Elliott is being sued for $1 MILLION by the man who Zeke barreled into with his SUV last year.

According to court docs ... the Cowboys superstar was driving his GMC Yukon in Collin County, Texas, in January 2017 -- when he ran a red light and smashed into Ronnie Hill's BMW sedan.

The accident was described as "minor" by the Frisco PD and cops noted no injuries were sustained.

But now ... Hill is claiming he does in fact have injuries from the crash -- including "serious, life-altering" ones -- and is seeking over $1 mil in damages from Elliott.

Zeke's agent, Frank Salzano﻿, tells TMZ Sports Elliott's inclusion in the lawsuit is only a formality ... and will all ultimately end up being handled by Zeke's insurance company.

"We expect Mr. Elliott's insurance provider to step in accordingly and handle the matter appropriately."