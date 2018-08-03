Urijah Faber, Here's Why Conor McGregor Will Beat Khabib

Urijah Faber Here's Why Conor Will Beat Khabib!

Got a gambling problem? Wanna make a few bucks wagering on UFC?

Well, here's UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber spelling out why he thinks Conor McGregor will walk away with the W if/when he faces Khabib Nurmagomedov in October.

Backstory ... Faber accurately predicted Nate Diaz to beat Conor when they fought for the first time back in March 2016.

In fact, Urijah says he ALMOST fought Conor at UFC 196 -- but McGregor chose to take on Diaz at UFC 196 instead.

So, why is Faber so convinced Conor will get the victory over Khabib? Watch and learn ... and bet.