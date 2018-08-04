Dana White Says UFC Won't Punish Conor McGregor for Bus Attack

Dana White UFC Won't Punish Conor ... For Bus Attack

The UFC will not discipline Conor McGregor for the bus attack at Barclay's Center in New York -- with Dana White explaining that his punishment through the legal system is good enough already.

TMZ Sports spoke with the UFC honcho about the upcoming superfight between Conor and Khabib Nurmagomedov and how he put things together behind the scenes.

"Obviously, I've been telling you guys forever we had to wait until Conor's stuff was handled in New York. [That] got done. It was very favorable for Conor. Time to roll."

As we previously reported, Conor was sentenced to 5 days community service and ordered to complete an anger management course as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

We asked Dana if the UFC had considered slapping Conor with a suspension as well.

"Suspended? He hasn't fought in 2 years. How much longer should we suspend him?"

"He's obviously lost lots of money. Millions of dollars in what went down in New York. What more could we do to him? He went through the legal process and got what he got. That's it!"

We also asked Dana if the Khabib fight meant any talk of a rematch with Floyd Mayweather is out of the question, and he answered that too.