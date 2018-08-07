Taylor Swift Signed Broncos Jersey Hits Auction Block, Haters Gonna Hate

Forget Von Miller and Case Keenum ... the hottest autographed Denver Broncos jersey is TAYLOR SWIFT!
The singer signed a #13 jersey for the NFL team's big Kickoff Luncheon charity auction -- and it's already getting more heat than some of the biggest players on the team.
At time of post, bidding is already at $450 -- more than twice the price for an autographed helmet from Terrell Davis ... who's a HALL OF FAMER!!!
Some of the other items up for auction -- a Peyton Manning signed football (less than Swift), Tiger Woods signed hat (way less than Swift) and a Ryan Tannehill signed helmet (not even close).
As for the Swift jersey, the Broncos say she signed the uni during her May concert at Mile High Stadium and she got #13 because it's her lucky number. Also, she was born on Dec. 13.
The money from the auction will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club -- so get in there and SPEND SOME MONEY.
Also, bid on the Tannehill helmet and make him feel good, will ya?!