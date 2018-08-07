Taylor Swift Signed Broncos Jersey Hits Auction Block, Haters Gonna Hate

Taylor Swift Signed Broncos Jersey Hits Auction ... Haters Gonna Hate

Forget Von Miller and Case Keenum ... the hottest autographed Denver Broncos jersey is TAYLOR SWIFT!

The singer signed a #13 jersey for the NFL team's big Kickoff Luncheon charity auction -- and it's already getting more heat than some of the biggest players on the team.

At time of post, bidding is already at $450 -- more than twice the price for an autographed helmet from Terrell Davis ... who's a HALL OF FAMER!!!

Some of the other items up for auction -- a Peyton Manning signed football (less than Swift), Tiger Woods signed hat (way less than Swift) and a Ryan Tannehill signed helmet (not even close).

As for the Swift jersey, the Broncos say she signed the uni during her May concert at Mile High Stadium and she got #13 because it's her lucky number. Also, she was born on Dec. 13.

The money from the auction will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club -- so get in there and SPEND SOME MONEY.

Also, bid on the Tannehill helmet and make him feel good, will ya?!