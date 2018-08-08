49ers Honoring Montana, Dwight Clark ... With 'The Catch' Statue

49ers Honoring Joe Montana and Dwight Clark with 'The Catch' Statue

The 49ers are paying tribute to the guys behind the most famous play in the team's history -- erecting a 2-piece "The Catch" statue at Levi's Stadium featuring Joe Montana and Dwight Clark.

Clark died in June at the age of 61 after his battle with ALS -- and it seems the 49ers are pushing the plans forward to honor him as quickly as possible. The team is also wearing #87 stickers on their helmets this year.

As for the statues -- Dwight's sculpture (full arms outstretched) will stand exactly 23 yards from his QB ... to replicate the moment from the 1981 NFC Championship vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

Dwight's statue will stand 11 feet tall. Both pieces will weigh 350 lbs.

Clark had a huge career for the Niners after being picked in the 10th round of the 1979 NFL Draft ... winning two Super Bowls and having his No. 87 jersey retired in 1988.

R.I.P.