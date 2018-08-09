LeBron James Fashion Clapback After 'I Promise' School Criticism

LeBron James is clearly unmoved by the criticism of his new I Promise school in Ohio -- at least judging by his shirt.

After Bron announced the opening of the district school in Akron, reports came out showing James is not covering the full operating costs of the school ... only around 25%. The rest is covered by taxpayers.

Don't get it twisted, Bron's coming out of pocket roughly $2 MILLION per year (amazing), but the school will reportedly cost around $8 mil per year to run.

Some critics went in on LeBron for putting such a heavy burden on the school district -- others praised LeBron for his generosity and commitment to education.

Despite the drama, LeBron went out in Hollywood Wednesday night wearing an "I Promise" shirt -- showing his full support for his passion project.

And, if you're still not moved by LeBron's actions (looking at you, Trump) ... the NBA star has also pledged to pay tuition for graduating students to attend The University of Akron.