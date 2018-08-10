Andrew Luck Has Crazy Abs In Colts Locker Room Video

Andrew Luck Wait, You Got Abs?!

Did you know Andrew Luck was jacked? We didn't ... until now.

The Indianapolis Colts QB was flexin' a legit 6-pack Thursday night in the locker room after his pre-season game against the Seattle Seahawks ... a game where he went 6-9 for 64 yards.

It was Luck's first NFL action since 2016 -- but just because he missed playing time doesn't mean he missed the gym ... at least judging by the video.

Luck was standing behind coach Frank Reich -- who was talking about the importance of getting better every day -- and proved he's been doing that when it comes to his physique.

Now, go have a carb.