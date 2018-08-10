UFC's Ilir Latifi Calls Out Daniel Cormier ... You Look Like a Fatty!

UFC light heavyweight contender Ilir Latifi -- the #3 ranked fighter in the division -- called out Daniel Cormier to his face in L.A. ... and TMZ Sports has the video.

It's not a nasty feud by any means -- but Latifi definitely wants a title shot and, when he saw Cormier on Thursday, he let the trash talk fly.

Cormier said he'd beat Latifi's ass -- saying it would be like taking "free money."

We spoke with Latifi after the incident and he reiterated that he thinks Cormier is a fatty ... and needs to give him a shot like a true champion.

Latifi says he knows Cormier wants the superfight with Brock Lesnar -- but also says he wants to defend his 205 crown before retiring and tells us he's just the right guy.

Stay tuned ...