UFC's Ilir Latifi Calls Out Daniel Cormier ... You Look Like a Fatty!

8/10/2018 4:06 PM PDT

UFC light heavyweight contender Ilir Latifi -- the #3 ranked fighter in the division -- called out Daniel Cormier to his face in L.A. ... and TMZ Sports has the video. 

It's not a nasty feud by any means -- but Latifi definitely wants a title shot and, when he saw Cormier on Thursday, he let the trash talk fly. 

Cormier said he'd beat Latifi's ass -- saying it would be like taking "free money."

We spoke with Latifi after the incident and he reiterated that he thinks Cormier is a fatty ... and needs to give him a shot like a true champion. 

Latifi says he knows Cormier wants the superfight with Brock Lesnar -- but also says he wants to defend his 205 crown before retiring and tells us he's just the right guy. 

