Boxer Jermain Taylor Off the Hook In Dom. Violence Case ... Accuser Goes AWOL

Boxer Jermain Taylor Off the Hook In Domestic Violence Case, Accuser Goes AWOL

Breaking News

Former boxing star Jermain Taylor just scored a W in his domestic violence case -- prosecutors dropped the charges against him after the accuser suddenly stopped cooperating with authorities.

Taylor -- the former undisputed middleweight champ -- was arrested back in July 2017 for allegedly biting and threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend, Ashley White, during an argument.

White told police she pepper sprayed Taylor when he took her cell phone -- and he broke it when she tried to call for help. She also claimed Taylor chased her out of the house and down the street.

Taylor was initially charged with felony terroristic threats, misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with emergency communication.

But, White went off the grid about a year ago, according to prosecutors who told the court they had been trying like hell to speak with her in order to prosecute Taylor.

Prosecutors said they went to her home, left messages and spoke with family members -- but nothing panned out.

On Monday ... prosecutors decided without White they couldn't get a conviction -- so, they moved to drop all charges against him.

Taylor is still technically serving a "suspended sentence" stemming from a different incident -- when he pled guilty to 9 felonies in crimes committed between 2014 and 2015.