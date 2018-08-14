Tim Tebow Gets Birthday Wishes From Miss Universe Girlfriend

Tim Tebow Birthday Wishes ... From Miss Universe GF

Still no birthday sex for Tim Tebow ... but the former Heisman Trophy winner got the next best thing for his 31st -- best wishes from the hottest chick in the galaxy!!

Of course ... Tim's been dating Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters -- aka Miss Universe 2017 -- for a while ... and FINALLY, Demi made it Insta official, with DLNP wishing Tim a happy birthday Tuesday.

"Happy Birthday Timmy ❤️," she wrote.

"You are such a bright light in so many people’s lives. Have the best day ever!"

Tim's been smitten with the 23-year-old South African for quite a bit ... telling ESPN back in July, "She is a really special girl and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life."

Seems like an engagement COULD be coming ... which means for Timmy's next birthday, maybe he'll finally get to cross home plate!