Eagles Fans Troll Patriots With Flying Super Bowl LII Banner

It's been 192 days since Super Bowl LII ... but in case anybody in New England forgot what happened that game -- Eagles fans have them covered WITH A BIG-ASS FLYING BANNER!!

The Pats and Eagles play in a little S.B. rematch Thursday night ... and Philly fans were kind enough to remind New England how their last go-around went -- with an airplane over Gillette Stadium.

The sign -- in big, bold, red letters -- reads, "41-33 Philly Philly SB LII."

Of course ... the Eagles whooped the Pats, 41-33, to win their first-ever Super Bowl back in February.

A lot less is on the line in preseason Week 2 ... but we're pretty sure Tom Brady's still pissed.