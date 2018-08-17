Deontay Wilder Confronts Tyson Fury In Belfast, Real Or Fake?

Deontay Wilder & Tyson Fury Screaming Confrontation ... Promo Or Problems?

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury just nearly came to blows after Fury's weigh in Belfast ... the question is -- do the guys REALLY want smoke or was it all for show?

Or both?

Fury is set to take on Italian rumbler Francesco Pianeta in Belfast tomorrow night -- and at the weigh-in Friday morning Wilder got all up in Tyson's face, prompting a crowd of people to separate the men.

Wilder & Fury have a fight scheduled for December -- so there's a good argument to be made that this is showmanship, but then again Fury did just publicly rip Wilder, saying he doesn't have one brain cell in his head.

So it could be real, could not be ... one thing's for sure, it's a hell of a lot of fun.