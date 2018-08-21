Jimmy Butler I'm Cool with Dwyane Wade ... 'That's My Bro'

Jimmy Butler's Cool with Dwyane Wade, 'That's My Bro'

EXCLUSIVE

Jimmy Butler had himself one helluva Monday -- squashing beef with Dwyane Wade and going on a lunch date with a smokin' hot Instagram model ... and TMZ Sports has the video.

First, D-Wade ...

Everyone saw Dwyane clap back at Jimmy last week when the Minnesota Timberwolves star commented "WELL DAMN" on a hot photo of Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union.

Wade wrote to Butler, "Put well damn in caps on my wife photo again and you’re gonna see what the good, the bad and the ugly is like."

So, when we saw Butler at The Ivy in L.A. we had to ask if there was real smoke between the two. Butler answered and seemed to put the whole thing to bed.

Speaking of bed ... Butler's lunch date was an absolute dime -- and while he tried to play coy when leaving the restaurant, we ID'd her as famous Instagram model India Love.

Love is an aspiring rapper who's been romantically linked to stars like The Game, Rick Ross and Drake. She's basically a she-pimp (get it, gurl!) with 3.7 million IG followers.

No word if she and Butler are an item -- but we wouldn't hate if they were!