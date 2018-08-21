TMZ

Kenneth Faried Arrested for Weed ... Mug Shot

8/21/2018 6:51 AM PDT

Kenneth Faried Arrested for Weed, Mug Shot

Exclusive Details

Brooklyn Nets star Kenneth Faried was arrested and charged for possessing more than 2 ounces of weed on Sunday ... and TMZ Sports has the mug shot.

The 28-year-old was arrested on the Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton, New York at 1:30 AM ... after the vehicle he was riding in was stopped at a sobriety checkpoint.

A rep for the Southampton Town Police Dept. tells us the officer at the scene noticed a "strong odor of marjuana was emanating from the inside of the vehicle."

Faried was booked for 4th degree unlawful possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor. He was transported to a nearby station for processing. 

The other 2 people got tickets and were released at the scene. 

Cops say Faried got the harsher charge because he was in possession of more than 2 ounces. 

If convicted, Faried faces up to a year in jail ... for WEED. 

The Nets released a statement to TMZ Sports, saying, “We are aware of the situation involving Kenneth Faried and are in the process of gathering more information at this time.”

Faried spent 7 seasons with the Denver Nuggets before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets in July. He earned the nickname "The Manimal" from his physical style of play. 

