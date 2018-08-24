Soccer Superstar Hugo Lloris Arrested for Drunk Driving

France's Hugo Lloris World Cup Champ Arrested for Drunk Driving

Hugo Lloris -- the star goalie on France's 2018 World Cup championship team -- was arrested for drunk driving in London, officials say.

The 31-year-old superstar -- who's also the goalkeeper for Tottenham -- was pulled over around 2:20 AM on Friday morning for a routine traffic stop ... but cops suspected he was plastered.

Officials say Lloris took a breathalyzer -- and failed -- and was arrested on the stop. He was hauled to the Charing Cross Police Station where he was booked and spent 7 hours in custody.

Lloris was later released on bail and is due back in court on Sept. 11.

Lloris was scheduled to play for Tottenham in their next game on Monday night -- unclear if he will be suspended due to the arrest.

The guy is an absolute stud on the pitch -- he's the captain of the French national team and Tottenham and is widely considered one of the best goalkeepers on the planet.