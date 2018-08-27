Donald Trump Silent Treatment On McCain ... to White House Reporter

Donald Trump Refuses to Answer McCain Questions In White House

Breaking News

Ivanka Trump just broke in a big way from her father, calling John McCain a "true hero," adding that he served with distinction for more than six decades.

Donald Trump was just shamed into acknowledging John McCain was an honorable American, belatedly saying, "Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain's service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment."

BTW, the flag was raised after a day at half-staff but Trump clearly bowed to the outrage and pressure.

More John McCain disrespect from Donald Trump -- who refused to even acknowledge the late senator in front of reporters Monday at the White House.

POTUS held a meeting in the Oval Office -- sitting with Melania -- when ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl began asking question after question about McCain.

Despite the fact he was in spitting distance from the President, Trump ignored Karl and stared blankly at the pool of photographers.

Karl followed up with Trump in the White House Cabinet Room -- while Trump was sitting next to Vice President Mike Pence -- but still, no acknowledgment from 45 when it came to McCain.

Further insult from the administration came early Monday morning as the White House flag was returned to full-staff after it had been at half-staff to honor Sen. McCain. Interestingly, it's now been lowered again.

Trump has been extremely critical of McCain for years -- claiming he should not be hailed as a hero because he was captured in battle during the Vietnam war.

Trump famously said he likes people who did NOT get captured.

McCain -- who passed away on Saturday after battling brain cancer -- took a thinly-veiled shot at Trump (and his walls) in his farewell letter ... saying:

"We weaken our greatness when we confuse our patriotism with tribal rivalries that have sown resentment and hatred and violence in all corners of the globe. We weaken it when we hide behind walls, rather than tear them down ..."

McCain was 81.