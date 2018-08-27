Ice Cube Sprays Champagne, Turns Up After BIG3 Championship

Ice Cube Today Was a Good Day! Pops Bottles at BIG3 Championship

Ice Cube was so fired up after Team Power won the BIG3 title over the weekend, he went to the locker room and kicked off the champagne-spraying party all by himself ... and TMZ Sports has the video.

Cube actually got to the locker room so fast, he beat some of the players to the celebration -- but when Corey Maggette, "Big Baby" Davis and "Birdman" Andersen arrived, they got the full spray treatment.

It all went down Friday night at Barclays Center, where Team Power took on (and beat) 3's Company -- comprised of players like Baron Davis and Drew Gooden.

Big Baby was particularly pumped up -- grabbin' everybody around him and soaking them in Luc Belaire champagne. Not even coach Nancy Lieberman was spared.

And, by the way ... did you know Nancy Lieberman became the first woman to coach a men’s pro team to a championship?

Congrats!