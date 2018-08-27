'Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans Ex-Husband Arrested For Assaulting a Woman

EXCLUSIVE

12:45 PM PT -- The arrest warrant issued for Courtland Rogers breaks down a disturbing alleged narrative. The court magistrate says they found probable cause to believe that Rogers had brutally attacked a woman named Lindsey Frazier on Sunday by allegedly slapping her, dragging her by the hair and pulling her hair out. The magistrate also says Frazier credibly alleged Rogers had threatened her and her family's lives ... and threw her phone against a wall to prevent her from calling 911.

The ex-husband of "Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans got busted again in North Carolina -- this time he's accused of assaulting a woman.

According to legal docs -- obtained by TMZ -- Courtland Keith Rogers was arrested Sunday in Leland, NC and booked into the Brunswick County Jail for one count of misdemeanor assault on a woman. We're told there was an open warrant for Rogers' arrest, and Leland PD executed it.

It's unclear when the alleged assault happened. We've got calls in to law enforcement.

It's been a tough year for Jenelle's ex -- he was arrested earlier this year on drug-related charges -- delivering substances, and possession with intent to sell and distribute. He had to drop $15k to bond out after that bust.

This assault arrest will cost him a lot more -- bail's been set at $100k.