WWE Fan Threatens to Shoot Himself ... At 'WWE Raw'

WWE Fan Threatens to Shoot Himself at 'WWE Raw' in Toronto

6:56 PM PT -- Vince Russo, the former WWE writer who said he reached out to Jason Sensation, has reportedly said he was able to get in touch with Jason, and everything is fine. Russo allegedly claimed Jason told him he was only joking, and was nowhere near the arena. The show has gone on as planned. A WWE fan threatened suicide at a "WWE Raw" event in Toronto after claiming he snuck his gun into the venue ... and vowing to off himself on the air.

The man -- who goes by Jason Sensation online -- tweeted out an ominous message Monday afternoon, saying ... "I got my gun through security & will shoot myself in the head & kill myself during tonight's #RAW in Toronto. Don't ya dare miss it!!! Thanks for the memories @WWE."

Jason has some history with WWE -- he portrayed wrestler Owen Hart during a comedy skit in the late '90s. His Twitter bio also said that he's battling depression.

Law enforcement sources tell us Toronto PD is aware of Jason's tweet, and is currently looking into the matter. However, we're told no evacuation of the area is currently planned.

Multiple people in the WWE community -- including ex-WWE writer Vince Russo -- have been reaching out to Jason, pleading with him to reconsider and refrain from any potential violence.

Brother, I hope you're kidding. Just tried calling and texting. Please, man---you have an army of people out here that care for you. Please. — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) August 27, 2018

Jason's entire Twitter profile has since been removed.