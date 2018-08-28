Dez Bryant Challenges Jake Paul to Boxing Match

Dez Bryant Calls Out Jake Paul Meet Me In The Boxing Ring!!

Fresh off kickin' Deji's ass... Jake Paul is already getting challenged to step back into the ring ... by All-Pro wide receiver Dez Bryant.

Dez apparently tried to congratulate Jake's brother, Logan, via Twitter DMs on his fight with KSI ... except he got the 2 Paul's confused and accidentally messaged Jake.

After Dez explained the mistake, Jake clapped back by congratulating the current free agent on his massive contract extension ... pretending to mix Bryant with L.A. Rams superstar Todd Gurley, who just signed a 4-yr., $57.5 mil contract this past July.

Jake (who happens to be a Cleveland Browns fan) made the interaction public ... saying "Dez Bryant don’t want the smoke💨 & no team wants Dez Bryant!! GO BROWNS!!"

When Dez was asked about Jake, he said "I guess he called himself trying to clown..we can get in the boxing ring tho if he want smoke."

Of course, Jake just got done beating up on Deji this past Saturday ... and proceeded to call out Chris Brown as his next opponent.

But, something tells us he'd be thrilled to face off with an NFL superstar.