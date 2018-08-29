Pau Gasol and Hot GF in Bikini Take Romantic Trip to Ibiza

Manu Ginobili might be retired ... but San Antonio Spurs star Pau Gasol's clearly still in his prime ... taking his insanely attractive GF out for a romantic trip to Ibiza ... and the pics are straight fire.
38-year-old Pau is dating Cat McDonnell -- a former USC cheerleader who has a background working for a big-time finance company. They've been IG official since 2016.
The couple looked to be having a great time on Pau's home soil ... going on boat rides, cozy dinners and other mushy stuff.
And also, she looks absolutely INSANE in a bikini.
Not like Pau can't afford to take amazing trips like this for the rest of his life -- he's currently in the middle of a 3-year, $48 MILLION contract with the Spurs.
And get this ... career earning for Pau? $199 MILLION!!!!!
That's just about $34 million less than LeBron James has made through NBA contracts (though James has made a TON more in off-the-court deals).
For comparison, Kobe Bryant reportedly made $323 MIL in NBA contract money. Manu Ginobili made $114 mil over 15 seasons.
So, what's the lesson here? Work on your jump shot, kids.