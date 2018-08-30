Ohio State Top Recruit Sticking with Urban Meyer ... 'We're Still Family'

Ohio State Top Recruit Sticking With Urban Meyer, 'We're Still Family'

EXCLUSIVE

Ohio State might have lost Urban Meyer for 3 games amid the Zach Smith scandal ... but it ain't losing its top recruit -- 'cause Garrett Wilson tells TMZ Sports he's still all-in with the Buckeyes.

Wilson -- a 5-star receiver from Texas whose main OSU recruiter was Smith -- says after all the dust has settled on the drama in Columbus ... he still feels solid with his pledge.

"It was hard to hear, you know?" Wilson tells us about the serious situation at Ohio State.

"I wanted to let it all play out and now that it's all played out and I'm going to have my coach back, I feel comfortable with everything."

It's huge news for OSU because Wilson is an absolute monster on the field -- considered one of the top WRs to ever commit to the school.

Dude hauled in 96 receptions for 1,764 yards and 26 TDs as a junior last season.

He was recruited by just about every major program in the country, including Texas, Alabama and Florida State.

Garrett says he keeps in steady contact with interim coach Ryan Day daily ... and says OSU knows he's so locked in now, the conversations have shifted from the scandal to just football.

As for Zach Smith ... Garrett tells us the domestic violence allegations against the coach were "hard to hear," but Wilson did reach out to the coach to offer his support.

By the way ... Wilson also tells us even if Urban does get canned when all is said and done -- he'll still be 100% committed to OSU ... IF Day fills the vacancy.