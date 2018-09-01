French Montana Proudly Talks About 'Famous' Remix that Will Help Ugandan Kids

French Montana I'm So Proud 'Famous' Remix Will Help Ugandan Children

French Montana is busting with pride over a remix of a song that will help desperately poor people in Uganda.

We got French Saturday night leaving The London hotel in New York City ... and our photog talked to him about the remix to his 2017 song "Famous" with Adam Levine.

Montana's royalties from the song are going to the Suubi Center ... an Ugandan children's health clinic.

The music video features an Ugandan children's dance group, the Triplets Ghetto Kids.

Montana mentions that the hospital has recently expanded and now services 58 villages with a population of close to half a million people.

We also asked French about Aretha Franklin's funeral and whether she inspired him and his music. French makes it clear ... Aretha's influence goes way beyond him.