Maino Says Nike Haters Can 'Eat a D**k' After Kaepernick Deal

"Nike, n***a! Nike!!!

That's Maino -- one of the most respected street rappers in the game -- praising the hell out of the Swoosh (and blasting haters) over the Colin Kaepernick deal.

Maino was FIRED UP after the news broke on Monday telling TMZ Sports, "We about to go buy Nikes right now, for real!!!"

"I think it's dope for the culture that they supported him and they was actually behind him and didn't allow the pressure of the NFL to stop them from doing business with him."

And, to the haters? Maino politely invited all the people burning their Nikes to "Eat a d**k!!"

"He didn't have a job. So, the fact that Nike stood next to him, supported him? One time for Nike!"

W also got Tony Yayo -- who was also stoked for the QB.

"I think it's a great move" ... adding, "Colin Kaep is the man."

The love (and hate) has been pretty strong on social media ... but it's clear Nike is still all good in the hood.