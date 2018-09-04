Tom Brady 'Likes' Kaepernick's Nike Deal

Tom Brady 'Likes' Colin Kaepernick's Nike Deal

Seems Tom Brady and his old pal, Donald Trump, don't agree when it comes to Colin Kaepernick -- because the G.O.A.T. spent his Sunday showing PUBLIC SUPPORT for Colin's new Nike deal.

Brady made his mark on Instagram -- where he "liked" several different posts featuring Colin's new Nike ad. The images were posted by guys like LeBron James, Chris Paul, Kevin Durant and GQ -- all of whom were praising the deal on social media.

And, it's not a brand loyalty thing from Brady -- he's not a Nike athlete. TB12 actually has a deal with rival sports apparel brand Under Armour.

Of course, the bigger issue is Brady and Trump -- who used to be close (REALLY close) until their friendship suddenly went way south.

Remember, Brady even sported Trump's MAGA hat in his locker at one point. But, Tom's wife, Gisele, has been an outspoken critic of Trump since the election and it seems politics may have been the dividing factor for Tom and Donald.

Now, with Trump calling for the NFL to fire "sons of bitches" who don't stand for the national anthem -- a line has been drawn in the sand ... and it appears Tom has chosen his side.