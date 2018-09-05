Bill Cosby Sued You Still Owe Our Firm, Cos ... Despite Bailing on Retrial

Bill Cosby Sued by Former Lawyers for Unpaid Legal Services

Bill Cosby may have to pay extra for his sex crime conviction, 'cause one of the law firms that was previously repping him is suing for money it says he still owes.

The Philly-based firm, Schnader Harrison Segal and Lewis, just filed suit against the now-convicted actor for failing to pay more than $50k in legal services it says it provided him. One of SHS&L's partners, Samuel Silver, was one of Cosby's new lawyers as he geared up for his second trial earlier this year. However, Sam later withdrew from the case before proceedings got underway in April.

The details are scant in the legal docs -- obtained by TMZ -- but there's no question SHS&L worked on Cosby's case for a while. He'd announced his new legal team -- which included Michael Jackson's former lawyer, Tom Mesereau -- in August of 2017, which also included Silver at the time. Silver bailed on the case in January ... so that's 5 months on the books.

Silver has also repped Cosby in other cases, and the expenses in the lawsuit reflect that work as well.

As we reported ... Cosby was found guilty on all 3 counts of aggravated indecent assault this past spring. He could face up to 30 years behind bars for the crimes, and is currently awaiting sentencing.