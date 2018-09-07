'Cosby' Star Geoffrey Owens Accepts Offer from Tyler Perry 10-Episode Run!!!

Geoffrey Owens Accepts Offer From Tyler Perry and Will Appear on 10 Episodes

Geoffrey Owens is about to get a hell of a lot of screen time thanks to Tyler Perry -- he's accepted the mega producer's offer for an acting gig -- and it's a big one!

Owens, who starred on "The Cosby Show," was recently photographed working as a cashier at Trader Joe's. Geoffrey was shamed by many for the cashier job and Tyler reached out via Twitter, saying, "I'm about to start shooting OWN's number one drama next week! Come join us!!!"

Sources familiar with the deal tell us joining Tyler is exactly what Geoffrey will do. We're told he's going to appear on Perry's hit, "The Haves and the Have Nots." Even bigger ... it's not a one shot deal. We're told he'll have a recurring role and appear on 10 episodes.

The show -- on it's 6th season -- shoots in Atlanta, and we're told Owens will fly there next week to begin filming.

As for his salary ... that's unclear, but working one job is always better than two.