Post Malone Target of Home Invasion Robbery ... 1 Person Assaulted

Post Malone Targeted in Home Invasion, But Suspects Hit His Old House

EXCLUSIVE

Gun-toting thugs invaded Post Malone's home -- or so they thought -- attacking one person while shouting for the rapper, but the problem is ... Post doesn't live there anymore.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... 3 male suspects smashed a front window a little after midnight on September 1 and entered the San Fernando Valley house. We're told a resident living there was pistol whipped.

We're told one of the 3 men yelled, "Where's Post Malone?!" ... before stealing a bunch of cash, jewelry and cell phones ... about $20k worth. The barking out of Post's name makes it clear they were targeting him, but it's been months since he lived there.

We're told the people living there now have no connection to Post.

And, get this ... cops are trying to determine if the hit is tied to another celebrity home invasion just hours later. TMZ broke the story ... suspects stole a safe from a home where Rae Sremmurd was staying.

Both home invasions came after a busy couple weeks for thieves in the same area. Wiz Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Christina Milian, Yasiel Puig and John Mayer have all been victims of burglaries or attempted burglaries.