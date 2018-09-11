Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter No Charges for Alleged Rape

Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter Will Not Be Charged for Alleged Rape

EXCLUSIVE

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter will not be charged for allegations of rape made by Dream singer Melissa Schuman.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ the statute of limitations for the alleged 2003 incident expired in 2013 ... so the L.A. County District Attorney's Office will not press charges.

As we reported ... Schuman claimed Nick raped her several years ago and filed a report with the LAPD for the incident in February. In a blog post, the singer said Nick forced her into a bathroom and forced oral sex on her ... then made her reciprocate. She says Carter then took her to a bedroom and forced intercourse.

Carter maintained the sex was consensual, saying, "I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations. Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual."

Carter continued, "We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally.”

After the decision, Carter's attorney Michael Holt, tells us, "Nick Carter was vindicated today when the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office rejected the charges against him. Nick has denied these allegations ever since he first learned of them last year, and was confident the District Attorney would conclude that there was no basis to pursue charges against him."

Holt finishes, "He is happy to put this matter behind him.”