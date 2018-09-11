'Wizards of Waverly Place' Star Daniel Samonas Busted for DUI ... At Burning Man

'Wizards of Waverly Place' Star Daniel Samonas Arrested for DUI at Burning Man

EXCLUSIVE

Another day, another "Wizards of Waverly Place" arrest -- this time it's Selena Gomez's former onscreen love interest ... who got busted for DUI at Burning Man in real life.

Actor Daniel Samonas -- who played Dean Moriarty on the Disney Channel show -- was arrested and booked for driving under the influence in Pershing County, NV ... one of the counties that intersect in the vast Black Rock Desert where BM goes down.

We're still trying to figure out exactly when this happened, but presumably it occurred sometime between August 25 and September 3 -- the dates of Burning Man 2018. One thing's for sure ... Daniel was definitely there enjoying the dust and weird outfits. He posted pics from the festival.

We broke the story ... another 'WoWP' star, David Henrie, was also arrested this week after being caught with a loaded gun at LAX. He later apologized for the incident, saying ... "More than anything I am humiliated and embarrassed that this even happened."

Where's that Waverly Place magic when you need it, right? Someone get Alex on the horn, STAT.