Ric Flair Marries Longtime Fiancee, I Woooooooooo!

Ric Flair is now a MARRIED jet-flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin’ 'n’ dealin’ son of a gun!!!!!

WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!

TMZ Sports has learned the wrestling legend tied the knot with longtime fiancee Wendy Barlow on Wednesday at a dope resort in North Florida.

We're told it was a low-key deal ... but The Undertaker was there and, for some reason, Dolph Ziggler walked Wendy down the aisle.

The wedding is Ric's fifth -- but he and Barlow have been dating for over six years ... and have known each other since she worked as Fifi the Maid in Flair's WCW days.

And, in case you were wondering ... we're told The Nature Boy DID rock a custom suit.

Congrats!!