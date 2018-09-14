Justin And Hailey Can't Wait to Marry ... As Early as Next Week

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin To Marry As Early as Next Week

EXCLUSIVE

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin ﻿are getting married as early as next week -- most likely out of the country -- in a super small ceremony ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ broke the story ... Justin and Hailey showed up at the courthouse in NYC Thursday and beelined it for the Marriage Bureau. They were taken to the executive offices for VIP treatment and Justin was seen crying and telling Hailey, "I can't wait to marry you, baby."

Apparently, that's true because sources connected with the couple say they will tie the knot soon -- as early as next week ... and we're hearing it may happen in Canada.

TMZ also broke the story a while back ... Justin and Hailey planned to marry next year but they have had a big change of heart. We're told they will still have a blowout party next year, but they don't want to wait that long to seal the deal.

As for the obvious question ... sources tell us, "100% she's not pregnant."

As for marrying in Canada, we reported they were heard saying at the Marriage Bureau that they were traveling out of the country. You'll recall, Justin just bought a massive estate in Ontario, Canada. One source said that's the likely spot for the "I dos."

Congrats, kids!!!