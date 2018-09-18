Stone Temple Pilots' Dean DeLeo Divorce Gets Nastier ... You're Screwing Me Like You Screwed Your Ex!!!

Stone Temple Pilots' Dean DeLeo's Divorce Case Gets Nastier

EXCLUSIVE

Dean DeLeo -- guitarist for the rock band Stone Temple Pilots -- is clapping back at his estranged wife who has accused him of being a violent alcoholic ... saying she's trying to smear him the way she did her ex.

Dean filed new legal docs in his divorce case and claims Jenn DeLeo's up to her old tricks. In docs, obtained by TMZ, Dean says when he was first talking to Jenn she would bitch that her then-husband was very mean and would throw her around and dangle her over a stairwell.

Dean says years later he got to know Jenn's ex and says he's a gentleman and not the mean violent man Jenn painted him out to be. Dean says Jenn's now attempting to do the exact same thing to him.

Dean denies he's ever been abusive and claims her cheating allegations are BS ... adding he's been clean and sober from drugs and booze since 2013. As for Jenn's claim Dean once took their baby daughter June into the ocean while he was drunk ... he says it's a bold-face lie.

Dean says don't just take his word for it. The musician attached declarations from his teenage son, ex-wife and current girlfriend ... all of whom vouch for him as a dad with a strong bond with his kids.

As we first reported ... Jenn filed for divorce back in June and claimed days prior to filing docs Dean made violent threats. Dean is seeking joint custody of their 6-year-old daughter.