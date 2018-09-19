Floyd Mayweather Planning Comeback Fight In Tokyo ... Before Pacquiao Rematch

Floyd Mayweather isn't jumping right back into the ring with Manny Pacquiao ﻿... instead, he's taking a tune-up fight in Tokyo, with the big money Pacman rematch to follow ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Mayweather called out Manny last weekend, telling Pacquiao and the world he wanted to run back the 2015 superfight in December.

It looks like Floyd is adjusting course a bit ... 'cause sources close to TBE tell us he's actually eyeing 2 comeback fights ... starting with a massive boxing event in Tokyo.

Couple of interesting points here ... we're told Floyd hasn't yet picked an opponent -- and he ain't just lookin' at boxers -- he's also checking out kickboxers and MMA fighters.

We're told Conor McGregor's name has not been mentioned.

Floyd knows a fight with Pacquiao would likely be more lucrative than a lesser-known opponent, but there's a long play in place ... give fans in Tokyo a big-time fight, and open up the Asian markets for a bevy of business interests -- including clothing and endorsements.

There's no date set in stone just yet ... but word is New Year's Eve is the target, if he can secure a swaggy enough venue.

If all goes according to Floyd's plan, the Pacquiao fight would then follow sometime in 2019.

52-0??