LeBron James' 'Space Jam' Sequel Lands 'Black Panther' Director

Looney Tunes Land will have the power of Wakanda in the newest 'Space Jam' sequel starring LeBron James ... 'cause the director behind "Black Panther" is officially joining the project!!

The follow-up to the 1996 classic -- slated to begin production 2019 -- has added Ryan Coogler to the movie as a producer ... and Terence Nance will be the director.

LeBron's got a lot of irons in the Hollywood fire, but this has been by far the most anticipated project since it was announced in 2016.

If Coogler's name doesn't ring a bell, you've probably seen one of his movies. He's directed other movies like "Creed" and "Fruitvale Station" ... both starring Michael B. Jordan.

Which begs the question ... could another MJ team up with Bugs Bunny and Bron in the sequel??