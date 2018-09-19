UFC Fighter Jon Jones Gets 15-Month Suspension, But Could Return Late October

Jon Jones Could Return to Fighting In Late October!!!

Breaking News

6:25 PM PT -- Jones has responded to the news, saying ... "It’s difficult to express myself at this moment but I can definitely say my heart is filled with gratitude and appreciation. I want to thank all of you who have stood by me during the toughest stretch of my life."

He added ... "now is the time to shift the focus front and center to the road ahead. Greatness is what I’m chasing and the path to reclaiming my throne is now officially open. Comeback Season begins now."

Jon Jones has finally received his punishment for testing positive for a banned anabolic steroid last year -- a 15-month suspension -- but the good news is ... he could return to the Octagon in just a little over a month.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced Jones' suspension Wednesday, but it's retroactive to the date of the test on July 28, 2017 ... which means he may be eligible to fight again by October 28.

As we reported ... Jones swore on God and his kids that he didn't use steroids before his fight with Daniel Cormier at UFC 214, but couldn't account for the banned substance in his system in his B test.

Due to the positive test, his knockout over Cormier was changed to a no-contest.

Jones was originally looking at a maximum of a 4-year ban, but the USADA changed its mind and only sought an 18-month suspension. However, an independent arbitrator ultimately reduced it to 15 months and said in his ruling ... "There was absolutely no intention to use prohibited substances on the part of the athlete."

Jones also got his license to fight revoked in California for the positive test, but he's also eligible for reinstatement now.

So ... rematch with Cormier coming soon??